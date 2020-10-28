Results: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 15% to US$47.18. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$714m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 29%, coming in at US$1.36 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:FIX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Comfort Systems USA's two analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.86b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 12% to US$3.07 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.00 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 5.3% to US$45.00, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.0% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Comfort Systems USA is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Comfort Systems USA following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Comfort Systems USA's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Comfort Systems USA going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Comfort Systems USA you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

