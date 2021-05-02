Results: Cohu, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$40.01 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$225m were what the analysts expected, Cohu surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.61 per share, an impressive 27% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:COHU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cohu's six analysts is for revenues of US$932.3m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 47% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cohu forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.00 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$883.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.79 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$62.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Cohu analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Cohu's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 67% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cohu is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cohu's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$62.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cohu going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cohu that you should be aware of.

