Results: Cirrus Logic, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Cirrus Logic delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$347m, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.99, an impressive 59% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CRUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cirrus Logic from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.27b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 2.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 20% to US$3.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.17 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Cirrus Logic's future following the latest results, with a great increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$86.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cirrus Logic at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$70.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Cirrus Logic is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cirrus Logic is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 2.4%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. Although Cirrus Logic's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cirrus Logic's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$86.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Cirrus Logic analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Cirrus Logic Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

