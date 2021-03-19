Results: Cintas Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.3% to US$337 in the past week. Cintas reported US$1.8b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.37 beat expectations, being 6.9% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CTAS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cintas' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$7.64b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.1% to US$10.04. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.77 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Cintas' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$363, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cintas at US$405 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$233. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 8.5% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.8% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that Cintas is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cintas' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$363, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Cintas going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cintas , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

