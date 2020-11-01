Results: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$743m, some 3.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.03, 56% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CRL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Charles River Laboratories International are now predicting revenues of US$3.17b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 13% to US$6.82. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.59 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$249, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Charles River Laboratories International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$281 and the most bearish at US$130 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Charles River Laboratories International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 12% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Charles River Laboratories International's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Charles River Laboratories International's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$249, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Charles River Laboratories International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Charles River Laboratories International that you should be aware of.

