Results: Champions Oncology, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$11m, some 6.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.05, 400% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Champions Oncology after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CSBR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Champions Oncology are now predicting revenues of US$47.4m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Champions Oncology forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.15 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$46.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.17 in 2022. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$14.17, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Champions Oncology analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.50. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Champions Oncology's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 16% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 25% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.3% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Champions Oncology is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Champions Oncology analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Champions Oncology has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

