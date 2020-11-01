Results: Century Communities, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$760m, some 9.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.48, 59% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CCS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Century Communities' three analysts is for revenues of US$3.44b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 23% to US$6.21. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.58 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$53.67, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Century Communities analyst has a price target of US$64.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$43.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Century Communities shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Century Communities' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 16%, compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Century Communities' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Century Communities following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Century Communities going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Century Communities that you need to take into consideration.

