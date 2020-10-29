Results: Celanese Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Celanese beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.4b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the 15 analysts covering Celanese are now predicting revenues of US$5.92b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 82% to US$8.97. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.74 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Celanese's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$125, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Celanese at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Celanese's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Celanese is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Celanese's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Celanese analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Celanese that we have uncovered.

