Results: CBTX, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.3% to US$26.32 in the past week. Revenues missed the mark, coming in 14% below forecasts, at US$123m. Statutory profits were better overall though, with per-share profits of US$1.06 being a notable 16% above what the analysts were modelling. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CBTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from CBTX's three analysts is for revenues of US$140.0m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 19% to US$1.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$140.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$28.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CBTX at US$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that CBTX is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting CBTX's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CBTX is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CBTX's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CBTX. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for CBTX going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with CBTX , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.