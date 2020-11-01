Results: CBRE Group, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.5% to hit US$5.6b. CBRE Group also reported a statutory profit of US$0.55, which was an impressive 47% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CBRE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following last week's earnings report, CBRE Group's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$24.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 11% to US$2.87 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$24.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.84 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$54.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic CBRE Group analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that CBRE Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.0% increase next year well below the historical 17%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 15% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CBRE Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$54.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CBRE Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CBRE Group that you should be aware of.

