Results: Carter's, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 19% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$787m, while EPS were US$1.96 beating analyst models by 495%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CRI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Carter's' six analysts is for revenues of US$3.37b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 5.7% to US$5.95 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.04 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.4% to US$109per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Carter's analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$100.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Carter's' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.1% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Carter's is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Carter's following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Carter's will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Carter's going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Carter's that you should be aware of.

