Results: Capital Southwest Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$19m, while EPS were US$0.80 beating analyst models by 98%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CSWC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Capital Southwest from five analysts is for revenues of US$70.2m in 2022 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 103% to US$1.72. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$70.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.71 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 8.4% to US$18.33despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Capital Southwest's earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Capital Southwest analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Capital Southwest's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.5% increase next year well below the historical 32%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Capital Southwest is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Capital Southwest going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Capital Southwest (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

