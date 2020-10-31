Results: Capital Bancorp, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$43m beating expectations by 42% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.61, an impressive 98%ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Capital Bancorp after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CBNK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Capital Bancorp's four analysts is for revenues of US$136.3m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 12% to US$1.36 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$121.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$12.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Capital Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Capital Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Capital Bancorp'shistorical trends, as next year's 18% revenue growth is roughly in line with 16% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that Capital Bancorp is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Capital Bancorp following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Capital Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Capital Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Capital Bancorp that you need to take into consideration.

