Results: Canadian Solar Inc. Confounded Analyst Expectations With A Surprise Profit

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Canadian Solar beat expectations by 6.1% with revenues of US$914m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.15 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CSIQ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Canadian Solar are now predicting revenues of US$4.96b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 48% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 23% to US$2.68 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.01 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The analysts also upgraded Canadian Solar's price target 15% to US$40.58, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Canadian Solar, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$25.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Canadian Solar's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 48% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Canadian Solar to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Canadian Solar going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

