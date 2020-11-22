Results: Caleres, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.5% to hit US$647m. Caleres also reported a statutory profit of US$0.38, which was an impressive 850% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CAL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Caleres' four analysts is for revenues of US$2.68b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Caleres is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.68 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.77 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 29% to US$16.33, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Caleres analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Caleres' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Caleres is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Caleres that you should be aware of.

