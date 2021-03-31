Results: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.1% to US$39.08 in the past week. Revenues of US$359m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.28 an impressive 273% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CALM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 31st 2021

Following the latest results, Cal-Maine Foods' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.52b in 2022. This would be a reasonable 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 29% to US$0.98 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.16 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$41.75, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cal-Maine Foods at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Cal-Maine Foods shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cal-Maine Foods is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 3.9% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. Not only are Cal-Maine Foods' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Cal-Maine Foods analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

