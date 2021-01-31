Results: CACI International Inc Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.9% to US$241 in the past week. Revenues were US$1.5b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$4.18 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 16%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CACI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from CACI International's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$6.14b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 4.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$15.18, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.00 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$289, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on CACI International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$332 and the most bearish at US$250 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that CACI International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.2% increase next year well below the historical 10.0%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than CACI International.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$289, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CACI International analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for CACI International that you need to take into consideration.

