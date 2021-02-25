Results: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Investors in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.7% to close at US$18.91 following the release of its annual results. Revenues were US$1.4b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.50, an impressive 35% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:COG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cabot Oil & Gas' 14 analysts is for revenues of US$2.02b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 224% to US$1.63. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.53 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$21.38, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cabot Oil & Gas analyst has a price target of US$26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cabot Oil & Gas' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 43% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cabot Oil & Gas to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cabot Oil & Gas' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Cabot Oil & Gas going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

