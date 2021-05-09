Results: Builders FirstSource, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$4.2b, while EPS were US$0.83 beating analyst models by 20%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Builders FirstSource's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$16.9b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 54% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 21% to US$4.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$14.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.52 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.1% to US$59.67per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Builders FirstSource at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$54.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Builders FirstSource is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Builders FirstSource's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 78% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Builders FirstSource is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Builders FirstSource following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Builders FirstSource. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Builders FirstSource going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Builders FirstSource (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

