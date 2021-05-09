Results: Brigham Minerals, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A week ago, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$34m, while EPS were US$0.20 beating analyst models by 27%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MNRL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Brigham Minerals' six analysts is for revenues of US$141.9m in 2021, which would reflect a major 52% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Brigham Minerals forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.89 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$135.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.78 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Brigham Minerals' future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$19.90, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Brigham Minerals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Brigham Minerals shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Brigham Minerals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 75% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 19% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.2% per year. Not only are Brigham Minerals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Brigham Minerals' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$19.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Brigham Minerals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Brigham Minerals analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Brigham Minerals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.