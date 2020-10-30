Results: Boston Properties, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.8% to US$71.64 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$693m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Boston Properties surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.58 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BXP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Boston Properties' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$2.82b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 59% to US$2.60 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.63 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$103even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Boston Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$146 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Boston Properties' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 3.3% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Boston Properties is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at US$103, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Boston Properties going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Boston Properties has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

