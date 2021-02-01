Results: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shareholders, with the stock dropping 14% to US$83.75 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$1.9b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 11%, coming in at US$1.03 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BAH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$8.63b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 9.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.4% to US$4.08. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.11 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$93.27, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Booz Allen Hamilton Holding analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$78.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.9% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 14% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$93.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.