Results: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.3% to US$3.36. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$39m were what the analysts expected, BioDelivery Sciences International surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.09 per share, an impressive 69% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BioDelivery Sciences International after the latest results. NasdaqGS:BDSI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, BioDelivery Sciences International's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$199.6m in 2021. This would be a major 37% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 170% to US$0.41. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$202.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.42 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$8.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on BioDelivery Sciences International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 37%, in line with its 32% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.7% per year. So although BioDelivery Sciences International is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for BioDelivery Sciences International you should be aware of.

