Results: B&G Foods, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$496m arriving 7.3% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.72, 9.4% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BGS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from B&G Foods' six analysts is for revenues of US$1.89b in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 2.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 3.4% to US$1.96 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.98 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$30.44, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic B&G Foods analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.0% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - B&G Foods is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for B&G Foods going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with B&G Foods (including 3 which are concerning) .

