Results: Bentley Systems, Incorporated Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$222m, some 3.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.18, 64% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BSY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bentley Systems from seven analysts is for revenues of US$911.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$0.52, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$906.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.43 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$52.14, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Bentley Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$49.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bentley Systems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.4% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bentley Systems is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Bentley Systems' earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bentley Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bentley Systems going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bentley Systems that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.