Results: Bally's Corporation Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$56.19 in the past week. Revenues came in well ahead of expectations at US$192m, although statutory earnings per share fell badly short. Bally's reported a loss of US$0.30 per share, whereas the analysts had previously expected a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bally's after the latest results. NYSE:BALY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bally's from six analysts is for revenues of US$894.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 96% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Bally's forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.90 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$892.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$76.83, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bally's, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$66.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Bally's' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 146% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.7% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. So it looks like Bally's is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Bally's. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Bally's analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bally's (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.