Results: AudioCodes Ltd. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$59m were what the analysts expected, AudioCodes surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.29 per share, an impressive 32% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:AUDC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Following the latest results, AudioCodes' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$246.0m in 2021. This would be a decent 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 9.0% to US$1.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$244.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.05 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$40.20, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AudioCodes at US$46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that AudioCodes is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 10% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that AudioCodes is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards AudioCodes following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AudioCodes analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for AudioCodes that you need to take into consideration.

