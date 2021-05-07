Results: Arconic Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.1% to hit US$1.7b. Arconic also reported a statutory profit of US$0.46, which was an impressive 42% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ARNC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Arconic's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.93b in 2021. This would be a huge 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Arconic is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.06 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.05 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 25% to US$42.75, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arconic at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Arconic is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 29% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 19% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 0.8% annually. So it looks like Arconic is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Arconic going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Arconic (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

