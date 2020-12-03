Results: Arco Platform Limited Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), who've watched their investment drop 10% to US$37.46 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. It looks like a pretty bad result, given that revenues fell 13% short of analyst estimates at R$209m, and the company reported a statutory loss of R$0.49 per share instead of the profit that the analysts had been forecasting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ARCE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Arco Platform's eight analysts is for revenues of R$1.32b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 705% to R$5.16. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R$1.34b and earnings per share (EPS) of R$5.62 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at R$281, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Arco Platform, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at R$58.91 and the most bearish at R$44.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 39%, in line with its 37% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 23% per year. So it's pretty clear that Arco Platform is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Arco Platform. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arco Platform. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Arco Platform going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Arco Platform that you need to take into consideration.

