Results: ArcBest Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

The investors in ArcBest Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARCB) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 22% to US$36.63 in the week following its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$795m were what the analysts expected, ArcBest surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.11 per share, an impressive 24% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ARCB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ArcBest's nine analysts is for revenues of US$3.15b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 163% to US$4.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.55 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about ArcBest's future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for ArcBest 7.7% to US$40.80on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ArcBest, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ArcBest's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ArcBest's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.7%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ArcBest is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ArcBest following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that ArcBest will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ArcBest going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ArcBest that we have uncovered.

