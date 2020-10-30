Results: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.8% to hit US$748m. Applied Industrial Technologies also reported a statutory profit of US$0.89, which was an impressive 46% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AIT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Applied Industrial Technologies is for revenues of US$3.03b in 2021, implying a perceptible 3.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 568% to US$3.46. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.05 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$76.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Applied Industrial Technologies at US$76.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Applied Industrial Technologies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Applied Industrial Technologies following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Applied Industrial Technologies' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$76.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Applied Industrial Technologies that you should be aware of.

