Results: Antares Pharma, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$42m, some 6.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.02, 60% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:ATRS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Antares Pharma are now predicting revenues of US$187.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 71% to US$0.11 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$188.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$6.42, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Antares Pharma analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Antares Pharma shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Antares Pharma'shistorical trends, as the 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 28% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.1% annually. So although Antares Pharma is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$6.42, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Antares Pharma going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Antares Pharma is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

