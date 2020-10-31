Results: Amgen Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.5% to US$217 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$6.4b were what the analysts expected, Amgen surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$3.43 per share, an impressive 22% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AMGN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Amgen's 25 analysts is for revenues of US$26.4b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 10% to US$13.73. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$252, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Amgen at US$304 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$185. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Amgen's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Amgen is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Amgen's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Amgen going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Amgen that you need to take into consideration.

