Results: America's Car-Mart, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) defied analyst predictions to release its second-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$223m, some 6.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$3.05, 30% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on America's Car-Mart after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CRMT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from America's Car-Mart's three analysts is for revenues of US$847.3m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 16% to US$10.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$823.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.91 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for America's Car-Mart 10% to US$134on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values America's Car-Mart at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$117. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.1%, in line with its 7.0% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 9.8% next year. So although America's Car-Mart is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards America's Car-Mart following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple America's Car-Mart analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that America's Car-Mart is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

