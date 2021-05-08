Results: American International Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$14b beating expectations by 35% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.41, an impressive 347%ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on American International Group after the latest results. NYSE:AIG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering American International Group are now predicting revenues of US$44.7b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. American International Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$4.59 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$44.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.59 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$50.69. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on American International Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that American International Group is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.1% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. Not only are American International Group's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for American International Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for American International Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



