Results: Amalgamated Bank Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to US$14.66 in the week after its latest full-year results. Amalgamated Bank missed revenue estimates by 6.9%, with sales of US$195m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.48 beat expectations, coming in 9.9% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:AMAL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Amalgamated Bank's four analysts is for revenues of US$202.5m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 5.4% to US$1.34 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$202.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.34 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$17.50, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Amalgamated Bank at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Amalgamated Bank is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Amalgamated Bank's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.0% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Amalgamated Bank is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$17.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Amalgamated Bank going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Amalgamated Bank is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.