Results: Altice USA, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.9% to US$34.65 in the past week. Revenues were US$9.9b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.75, an impressive 30% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ATUS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Altice USA's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$10.1b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 111% to US$1.59. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.59 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$40.81. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Altice USA analyst has a price target of US$53.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Altice USA's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Altice USA is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.81, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Altice USA going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Altice USA (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

