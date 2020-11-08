Results: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$18.61 following its latest first-quarter results. Revenues were US$152m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.36, an impressive 57% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:AOSL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are now predicting revenues of US$584.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 1,299% to US$1.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$560.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 14% to US$21.67on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.4%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.5% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Alpha and Omega Semiconductor following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Alpha and Omega Semiconductor analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor that we have uncovered.

