Results: Alcoa Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.9b, some 9.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.93, 67% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:AA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

Following the latest results, Alcoa's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$10.3b in 2021. This would be an okay 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Alcoa forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.61 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.51 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 13% to US$33.41. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Alcoa, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$43.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Alcoa's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alcoa's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.8% annually. Alcoa is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Alcoa's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Alcoa going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Alcoa you should know about.

