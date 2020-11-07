Results: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$159m beating expectations by 23% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$0.71, some 439% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ALRM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Alarm.com Holdings' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$621.0m in 2021. This would be an okay 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 50% to US$0.77 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$602.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.78 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$71.13, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Alarm.com Holdings's valuation in the near term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Alarm.com Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$79.00 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Alarm.com Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 21% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Alarm.com Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alarm.com Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Alarm.com Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Alarm.com Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

