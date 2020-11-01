Results: A. O. Smith Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.8% to hit US$760m. A. O. Smith also reported a statutory profit of US$0.65, which was an impressive 24% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AOS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering A. O. Smith are now predicting revenues of US$2.96b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 19% to US$2.32. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$55.89. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values A. O. Smith at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await A. O. Smith shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that A. O. Smith's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.3%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that A. O. Smith is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for A. O. Smith going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - A. O. Smith has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

