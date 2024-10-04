Restructuring Moves & AUM Aid Invesco, Muted Revenues a Concern

Invesco IVZ remains well-positioned for growth on the back of diversified offerings, efforts to enhance operating efficiency and solid assets under management (AUM) balance. However, a high intangible assets composition on the balance sheet and subdued revenue performance are major headwinds.

Invesco’s Catalysts

Invesco has been recording steady improvement in the AUM balance. The metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% over the five years ended 2023. The OppenheimerFunds acquisition in 2019 led to a significant rise in the company’s AUM, turning it into one of the leading global asset managers. Invesco has been capitalizing on the rising demand for passive offerings, which constituted 42% of total AUM as of June 30, 2024, up from 34% in the corresponding period of 2023.





Image Source: Invesco Ltd.

IVZ has been executing initiatives to enhance operating efficiency. The company surpassed its goal for net cost synergies from the OppenheimerFunds acquisition and achieved $200 million in annualized net savings before the planned schedule. While adjusted operating expenses experienced a 2.2% rise in 2023, the trend reversed in the first six months of 2024. The company aims to generate $60 million in annual net savings this year as part of the organizational changes.



Further, Invesco holds a strong footprint in Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific, besides the United States. As of June 30, 2024, roughly 28% of the total AUM was from clients residing outside the United States. The acquisitions of Intelliflo, a leading U.K.-based advisor-focused digital solutions firm, and Europe-based Source, a leading independent specialist provider of ETFs, helped the company enhancingglobal marketshare and footprint. Such strategic pursuits, as well as diversified offerings, are likely to support the company in generating further momentum from business in such regions.

Factors That Weigh on Invesco

Invesco’s subdued top-line expansion is a major concern. Though total operating revenues grew in the first half of 2024, the metric has been experiencing a downtrend since the second half of 2020. Despite having a robust institutional pipeline, diversified product offerings, alternative investment strategies and strong retail channels, revenues are likely to remain subdued in the near term due to a challenging operating backdrop.



A substantial amount of intangible assets in the IVZ’s balance sheet is another major challenge, as these are subject to an annual review. As of June 30, 2024, goodwill and intangible assets amounted to $14.4 billion (53.1% of Invesco’s total assets). Several factors may trigger the initiation of impairment of the book value of such assets, due to which their values will be written down. This is expected to negatively impact the company’s financials. In 2023, amortization and impairment of intangible assets-related charges hampered the company’s profitability, resulting in a net loss.



Invesco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past three months, shares of the company have risen 17.1%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IVZ’s Peers Worth Considering

Some better-ranked asset managers worth a look are Ameriprise AMP and SEI Investments SEIC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Estimates for AMP’s current-year earnings have been revised marginally upward in the past week. Ameriprise’s shares have rallied 11% over the past three months.



Estimates for SEIC’s current-year earnings have been revised slightly north in the past seven days. Shares of SEI Investments have gained 6.7% over the past three months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.