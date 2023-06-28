Restructuring hopes lift Zambia's bonds to 10-month highs

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's dollar-denominated bonds rose as much as 1.8 cents on Wednesday, amid further optimism that the southern African country's near three-year struggle in default could soon be over.

The country's 2027 bond, which Zambia defaulted on along with the rest of its external debt in November 2020, was up 1.762 cents to 55.733 cents in the dollar, its highest level since September 2022, according to Tradeweb data. XS1267081575=TE

Zambia secured a long-delayed debt restructuring deal with official bilateral creditors last week and a member of a committee of Zambia's external bondholders told Reuters on Tuesday that they also expect to strike a deal with the government "in the coming weeks".

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones)

