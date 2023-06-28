News & Insights

World Markets

Restructuring hopes lift Zambia's bonds to 10-month highs

Credit: REUTERS/HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

June 28, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's dollar-denominated bonds rose as much as 1.8 cents on Wednesday, amid further optimism that the southern African country's near three-year struggle in default could soon be over.

The country's 2027 bond, which Zambia defaulted on along with the rest of its external debt in November 2020, was up 1.762 cents to 55.733 cents in the dollar, its highest level since September 2022, according to Tradeweb data. XS1267081575=TE

Zambia secured a long-delayed debt restructuring deal with official bilateral creditors last week and a member of a committee of Zambia's external bondholders told Reuters on Tuesday that they also expect to strike a deal with the government "in the coming weeks".

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.