Restored Paul McCartney and Wings tour bus to be auctioned

October 17, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A fully restored double-decker bus used by Paul McCartney and his band Wings for a 1972 European tour is headed for auction next month, with bids expected at $200,000-300,000.

Former Beatle McCartney and his late wife Linda formed the American-British rock band, Paul McCartney and Wings, known as Wings, together with drummer Denny Seiwell and guitarist Denny Laine in 1971, after the break-up of the legendary band.

In the summer of 1972, they set off for the “Wings Over Europe" tour, travelling on the 1953 Bristol KSW double-decker bus, known as WNO 481.

"Paul and Linda had two young girls, the two Dennys from the band had wives and kids as well, and Paul didn't want them to be in an enclosed bus. He wanted something fun," said Martin Nolan, founder of Julien's Auctions, which is selling the vehicle as part of its "Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘n’ Roll Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia" auction next month.

The bus, whose exterior is painted in shades of blue, red, green and yellow, with psychedelic artwork, reflecting the hippie style of the era, travelled across nine European countries on the 1972 tour.

Discovered in Spain in a state of decay, it was brought back to Britain by its owner, who fully restored it into a fully functioning bus that looks like the original.

"This bus went all over south of France and Germany and Finland...just a summer of fun with the Wings band," said Nolan.

Some 1,000 items, including guitars played by Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain, are being offered at the auction from Nov. 16–18, taking place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville and online.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

