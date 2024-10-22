News & Insights

Restore PLC Director Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Restore (GB:RST) has released an update.

Restore plc, a leader in information management and secure lifecycle services, has reported a recent share purchase by non-executive director Lisa Fretwell. Fretwell acquired a total of 4,999 ordinary shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future. Her transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

