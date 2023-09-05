Restore (LSE:RST) Price Target Decreased by 16.13% to 271.90

The average one-year price target for Restore (LSE:RST) has been revised to 271.90 / share. This is an decrease of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 324.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170.69 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.06% from the latest reported closing price of 180.00 / share.

Restore Maintains 3.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restore. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RST is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 18,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 10,314K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 1.98% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 7,119K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,264K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 2.46% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 543K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RST by 1.19% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 166K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

