Restore (LSE:RST) Price Target Decreased by 13.09% to 443.99

The average one-year price target for Restore (LSE:RST) has been revised to 443.99 / share. This is an decrease of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 510.87 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 300.98 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.75% from the latest reported closing price of 247.00 / share.

Restore Maintains 3.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restore. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RST is 0.40%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.52% to 18,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 10,934K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 6,264K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares, representing an increase of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RST by 4.53% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 26.05% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 166K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

