Restore (AIM:RST) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 296.97

The average one-year price target for Restore (AIM:RST) has been revised to 296.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 276.13 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 224.22 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.12% from the latest reported closing price of 230.00 / share.

Restore Maintains 2.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restore. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RST is 0.37%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 17,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 11,526K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,527K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RST by 11.20% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 4,400K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares, representing a decrease of 45.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 14.15% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 565K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RST by 39.97% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 535K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 239K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 58.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RST by 31.58% over the last quarter.

