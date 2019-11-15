ResTORbio stops testing lead drug for respiratory illness; shares plummet

Adds details on trial

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ResTORbio Inc TORC.O said on Friday it had stopped testing its lead drug as a treatment for respiratory illness after it failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial, sending the company's shares down nearly 70%.

The company, however, said it will continue to test the drug in other conditions, including Parkinson's disease.

The drug, RTB101, was tested during the winter flu season in patients aged above 65. The main goal of the study was to reduce the percentage of patients with respiratory tract illness.

The company is expecting data from testing the drug in patients with Parkinson's disease in mid-2020.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

