ResTORbio : Trial In Symptomatic Respiratory Illness Fails To Meet Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - resTORbio, Inc., (TORC) said that data from the PROTECTOR 1 Phase 3 study, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of RTB101 in preventing clinically symptomatic respiratory illness in adults age 65 and older, did not meet its primary endpoint. It has stopped the development of RTB101 in this indication. RTB101 is an oral, selective, and potent TORC1 inhibitor.

The company said it remains committed to exploring the potential benefits of TORC1 inhibition in patients, and it looks forward to the data from its Parkinson's disease trial, which it expect in mid-2020.

Parkinson's disease, or PD, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately 7.5 million people worldwide. The incidence of PD increases rapidly in people 60 years of age and older, with a mean age at diagnosis of 70.5 years.

